At least seven dead, dozens injured as heavy rains lash Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: At least seven people reportedly died and dozens more were injured in separate rain-related incidents across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), five people including two children and a woman were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Two of the deaths were reported in Shangrila and one each in Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad. In more rain-related incidents, 18 people sustained injuries including six women and one child.

Heavy rainfall in K-P also caused damage to five houses, two huts and three school buildings. Different areas of Chitral including Tirich Mir and Kosht were closed off for traffic due to flooding.

Over in Punjab, at least two people died and dozens more sustained injuries.

As per reports, a roof collapse in Sargodha killed two children and injured one more. Five more roof collapse incidents were reported in Sheikhupura and officials placed the number of injured at 10.

Incessant rainfall across Punjab has led to power outages in many major cities.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), 54 millimetres (mm) of rain was recorded at Tajpura, 39mm at Lakhshmi Chok, 34mm in Pani Wala Talab, 33mm at Upper Mall, 32mm in Farrukhabad, 26mm in Mughalpura and 25mm at Chowk Nakhuda.

There seems to be no respite in sight as the met department has predicted more heavy rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur over the next 24 hours.