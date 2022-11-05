“The Land is Aching”: Extreme Climate-Change Induced Flooding in Pakistan

SUMMARY

Pakistan is currently experiencing destruction and suffering on an unfathomable scale. Early estimates show that 33 million people – including 16 million children – have been affected by the floods, translating to roughly about one in every seven people in Pakistan. As of 28 September 2022, hundreds of thousands of homes, roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals have been damaged or destroyed, 4.4 million acres of crops have been ruined, and over 1,600 lives have been lost. Millions of people have lost their loved ones, their homes, their livelihoods, and the land on which they built their entire lives. Women have been among the worst impacted, with 73,000 pregnant women having been expected to give birth in September alone.

Unequivocally, Islamic Relief notes that this level of harm was not unavoidable or inevitable. In the aftermath of the 2010 ‘superfloods’ in Pakistan, which devastated around 22 million people, Islamic Relief was among those persistently calling for a better system of disaster management and climate adaptation based on principles of locallyled adaptation, historical responsibility, and global solidarity. The evidence at the time accurately suggested that the next severe flooding incident was around the corner, and the international community’s repeated failure to learn its lessons would result in further loss and suffering. Yet, the warnings of environmentalists and climate change experts went largely unheeded and there was only limited progress in bettering the climate response.

Now, as Pakistan suffers from its worst humanitarian disaster in living memory, we face another pivotal moment in which urgent and decisive action is necessary. The consequences of climate change are no longer a future problem - they are here now. And worse still, they are largely impacting the most vulnerable communities with the least culpability in driving climate change. As the news cycle inevitably moves onto the next crisis, wealthier countries must not be allowed to forget their historical responsibility to ensure that the needs of these communities are addressed through appropriate loss and damage mechanisms, and that they receive the support and resources necessary to adapt to future crises. Otherwise, Pakistan and other vulnerable countries will continue to plunge further into debt and despair with every impending disaster – with the most marginalised populations bearing the brunt.

Lessons (not) learned

Although early attribution studies have already established a link between the extreme intensity of rainfall this monsoon season and climate change, it is equally important to remember that the extent of the losses incurred during the floods is also due to Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability caused by poverty, colonial legacy, and poor governance. Despite Pakistan consistently ranking among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change,, the country still lacks adequate climate response to combat the effects of extreme weather events.

One of the most critical problems in this regard is poor infrastructure and development. The decaying water management structure is unable to meet the demands of the population and is hazardous in the face of intensified weather patterns. Houses built along rivers and other bodies of water, constructed by poor communities with insecure access to land, are extremely vulnerable to flooding and cannot withstand the shocks of extreme weather. Lack of comprehensive flood planning means that entire villages and communities are exposed to the risks amplified by climate change.

Such problems require a well-defined and integrated disaster management plan, but Pakistan lacks the resources, expertise, and political will to create a better system. Poor governance and mismanagement, particularly due to competition between government agencies, prevent already scarce resources from being used effectively. Moreover, in the face of a number of other pressing concerns, climate change and adaptation often get neglected, leading to ill-prepared disaster management measures.

Islamic Relief on the ground: Our adaptation efforts

Islamic Relief has been operational in Pakistan for almost 30 years, during which time we have worked towards sustainable adaptation that marries climate action with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and poverty reduction. Our interventions have included structural measures such as retrofitting public institutes, improving flood protection measures, and constructing water retention structures, as well as nonstructural measures such as strengthening local capacity by forming of community-based disaster risk management (CBDRM) committees, disaster risk reduction (DRR) workshops, and early warning systems. Throughout our work in Pakistan, we have prioritised the needs of local communities and followed a participatory development approach which ensures community ownership. In doing so, we have been able to produce more interaction, coordination, and social cohesion among the communities with which we work – paving the way for collective action against climate change and for mobilising local resources.

Where adaptation ends

While mitigation and adaptation are critical actions which minimise harm, we also recognise that there remain consequences of climate change to which adaptation is impossible, or to which adaptation is possible but is inaccessible due to lack of resources or feasible measures. This is referred to as loss and damage in climate change terminology and includes both economic and non-economic loss and damage.

It is no secret that although vulnerable poorer countries have contributed the least to global cumulative gas emissions, they often bear the brunt of loss and damage – particularly as they lack the resources to adapt. This makes loss and damage an issue of climate justice, which wealthier countries that are responsible for a disproportionately large contribution to gas emissions have a historical debt to vulnerable countries that are suffering the consequences of a crisis created by the former. The current tragedy unfolding in Pakistan is paradigmatic of loss and damage in action and proves once again the necessity of an appropriate financial mechanism to address loss and damage where adaptation is not possible. As negotiations of loss and damage take centre stage again at the pivotal climate conference COP27 this year, it is critical that serious commitments are made around loss and damage finance on the basis of climate justice and global solidarity.

Emergency relief by Islamic Relief Pakistan

Responding to the recent flooding, Islamic Relief has been quick to reach the worst hit communities in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh due to our strategic geographical footing across Pakistan. As of 24 September, we had reached over 276,200 affected people with lifesaving aid including tents, food packages, drinking water, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, tarpaulin sheets, and multipurpose cash grants. Although this is a good start, we aim to scale up our response to ensure that affected communities are safe from further harm and can rebuild their lives and livelihoods. To that end, we plan on boosting our funding to £30 million to rebuild housing and infrastructure, revitalise agriculture, provide cash grants and employment opportunities, step up efforts prevent gender-based violence, address the psychological impact of floods, and provide support for the most vulnerable groups including people with disabilities and pregnant women.

Looking ahead

Geographically, Pakistan is in a region which is particularly vulnerable to climate change, with an estimated annual temperature increase that is above the global average. Coupled with Pakistan’s lack of preparedness for extreme weather events, this means that the next humanitarian disaster might just be around the corner. As Islamic Relief, we call on the international community and the government of Pakistan to take significant and urgent action to prevent further suffering.

We believe the international community, UN bodies, and NGOs should:

increase their pledges to respond to the immediate and urgent needs of flood-stricken communities, with a predictable and flexible payment schedule

create a post-catastrophe debt relief fund which allows Pakistan to focus its limited financial resources on recovering and rebuilding

make interest-free debt moratoriums automatic for all developing countries experiencing climate disasters

finance longer-term recovery and adaptation efforts in Pakistan by providing financial and technical support

establish a loss and damage financial facility with a fair allocation for Pakistan in line with the polluter pays principle

convey accessible messaging to citizens of countries that are expected to finance loss and damage facilities .

We believe the government of Pakistan should: