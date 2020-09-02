Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rain Situation Update by HANDS 2nd September-2020

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed on 29th August 2020 that widespread moderate /heavy Rains are predicted in Upper parts in next three days.

A strong rainy system is likely to approach in upper parts of the country that will produce widespread rain with heavy fall at a number of places in Upper KPK during Sunday (evening) to Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Hripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat and Khurram from Monday to Wednesday.

Rain Started in different Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, and other different areas of province in rivers high level flood situation is created. In River Mansehra Shinkiyari River Suran high level flood is predicted. Due to heavy rain in Mansehra on the roads of Naaran, Kaghan and Shogran landsliding is started. First snowfall is also started on Babusar Top. It is directed by District administration that visitors should not visit these areas, those who are available there they should remain away from rivers and try to avoid travel in mountain areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department that maximum rain recorded in Malam Jabba 176 mm, Pattan 101, DI Khan 76, Kalam 76, Dir (Lower 62, Upper 52), Peshawar & Takhatbai 37 and Chitral 31.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported that in River Swat (at Chakdra) flow of water is 75,843 Cusecs, in Khuwazkhela 40,872 and at Panchkora 30,222 is recorded. In rivers of Noshehra and Charsada flow will reach late night, Alert is issued by PDMA (KPK) for those people who are living near rivers.

According to Local Media and Communities Following Losses are Reported: