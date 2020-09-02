Pakistan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rain Situation Update by HANDS 2nd September-2020
Attachments
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed on 29th August 2020 that widespread moderate /heavy Rains are predicted in Upper parts in next three days.
A strong rainy system is likely to approach in upper parts of the country that will produce widespread rain with heavy fall at a number of places in Upper KPK during Sunday (evening) to Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Hripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat and Khurram from Monday to Wednesday.
Rain Started in different Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, and other different areas of province in rivers high level flood situation is created. In River Mansehra Shinkiyari River Suran high level flood is predicted. Due to heavy rain in Mansehra on the roads of Naaran, Kaghan and Shogran landsliding is started. First snowfall is also started on Babusar Top. It is directed by District administration that visitors should not visit these areas, those who are available there they should remain away from rivers and try to avoid travel in mountain areas.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department that maximum rain recorded in Malam Jabba 176 mm, Pattan 101, DI Khan 76, Kalam 76, Dir (Lower 62, Upper 52), Peshawar & Takhatbai 37 and Chitral 31.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported that in River Swat (at Chakdra) flow of water is 75,843 Cusecs, in Khuwazkhela 40,872 and at Panchkora 30,222 is recorded. In rivers of Noshehra and Charsada flow will reach late night, Alert is issued by PDMA (KPK) for those people who are living near rivers.
According to Local Media and Communities Following Losses are Reported:
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK 5 persons have lost their lives which include 2 in Swat, 2 in Shangla and 1 in Buner 20 Persons are injured 5 in Mardan, 2 in Swabi, 5 in Shangla, 3 in Swat, 4 in Dera Ismail Khan and 1 in Karak. 4 houses are fully damaged and 46 are partially damaged in all rain affected areas In lower Kohistan (Dober Khor) due to high level flood many connecting bridges and roads are destroyed and people are shifting on safe places,
-In Buner Due to heavy rain/ Landsliding road is block at Karakar Top and due to flash flood on the Amazai Malka road blocked for all kind of Traffic Lower Chitral Golain Access road is block for traffic.
In Upper Chitral RCC Bridge Reshun has been washed away, disconnecting upper Chitral with rest of the country. Chitral Booni to Mastuj Road is closed for Traffic Due to heavy rain landsliding occurred at Semti Mor Dheri Thana Aloch main road from Puran to Swat is closed for traffic. Flood damaged some portion of road near Shangla. Many other roads of Shangla are closed due to landsliding.
Kalwat road in Shagram is damaged and closed, 400 meter of Koray road is damaged.
In Swat Kalam to Utror Road, Kalam to Maltitan, Bahrain to Kalam at Pushmal and Madian to Badlia roads are reported blocked.
In upper Dir due to heavy rain /flood in Union Council Thall Lamoti Makrala a wooden bridge washed away
Government Response:
According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK that they have dispatched Food and NFIs in all affected areas and Deputy Commissioners are closely monitoring the situation.
HANDS Response:
HANDS Provincial Office Peshawar is in close coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK for further updates and at District level in close coordination with Communities, AC Madyan Swat Mr. Sikandar, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Mr. Arif, AC Mastuj Chitral Mr. Adnan, AC Chakessar Shangla Mr. Anwar and AC Alpuri Shangla Mr. Wajid. HANDS is also in coordination with local communities.