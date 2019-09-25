25 Sep 2019

Kashmir Earthquake: Situation Updates Azad Jammu & Kashmir No. 1 (25 September 2019)

Report
from Muslim Aid
Published on 25 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.21 MB)

Summary Highlights

Below is the key development of the situation during the reporting period.

  • Conducted Emergency Response Management Team (ERMT) meeting and declared Emergency Response ALERT LEVEL-II (Orange).

  • On September the 24th Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to district Mirpur for to carry out independent assessment of the earthquake damages.

  • ERT reached to the affected district at 4 am in the morning and collected the information related to affected people admitted to the Divisional Headquarters Teaching (DHQ) hospital.

  • A number of meetings were conducted with on the ground partner organisations and relevant line departments to develop a consolidated response plan.

  • Activated ERT and deployed two ambulances to the affected areas of AJ&K

  • MA Pakistan ERT visited the following villages and surrounding areas for assessment:
    o Sangah Village, Mirpur District
    o Jatlan Village, Mirpur District

  • MA Pakistan ERT visited the DHQ Teaching Hospital Mirpur AJK.

  • MA Pakistan ERT also visited the Basic Health Unit of Jatlan village.

  • ERT established close coordination with relevant state departments of AJK including health, education and State Disaster Manager Authority (SDMA).

  • ERT established coordination with up-stream partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO), ECHO and UN agencies.

  • ERT made strong coordination with on the ground Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to deal with duplication of services.

  • An INGO coordination committee is established under the cluster approach to develop a consolidated Kashmir Earthquake Response Plan 2019.

  • ERT collected first-hand information from different affected families of Mirpur which is severely damaged due to yesterday’s earthquake.

  • MA country office has launched a call for volunteers to join us for the relief and restoration work.

  • MA country office has contacted suppliers to ensure the availability of relief items as per needs identified.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.