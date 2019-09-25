Kashmir Earthquake: Situation Updates Azad Jammu & Kashmir No. 1 (25 September 2019)

Summary Highlights

Below is the key development of the situation during the reporting period.

Conducted Emergency Response Management Team (ERMT) meeting and declared Emergency Response ALERT LEVEL-II (Orange).

On September the 24th Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to district Mirpur for to carry out independent assessment of the earthquake damages.

ERT reached to the affected district at 4 am in the morning and collected the information related to affected people admitted to the Divisional Headquarters Teaching (DHQ) hospital.

A number of meetings were conducted with on the ground partner organisations and relevant line departments to develop a consolidated response plan.

Activated ERT and deployed two ambulances to the affected areas of AJ&K

MA Pakistan ERT visited the following villages and surrounding areas for assessment:

o Sangah Village, Mirpur District

o Jatlan Village, Mirpur District

MA Pakistan ERT visited the DHQ Teaching Hospital Mirpur AJK.

MA Pakistan ERT also visited the Basic Health Unit of Jatlan village.

ERT established close coordination with relevant state departments of AJK including health, education and State Disaster Manager Authority (SDMA).

ERT established coordination with up-stream partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO), ECHO and UN agencies.

ERT made strong coordination with on the ground Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to deal with duplication of services.

An INGO coordination committee is established under the cluster approach to develop a consolidated Kashmir Earthquake Response Plan 2019.

ERT collected first-hand information from different affected families of Mirpur which is severely damaged due to yesterday’s earthquake.

MA country office has launched a call for volunteers to join us for the relief and restoration work.