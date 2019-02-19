Japan supports vulnerable families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Japan has announced its contribution of US$10.6 million to fight malnutrition, improve livelihoods and increase resilience to natural disasters in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan. This is part of a partnership that the Government of Japan signed with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Food Programme (WFP) in Islamabad today. Out of the total US$10.6 million, US$3.5 million will be used towards the early identification and treatment of 155,000 acutely malnourished mothers and children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including families who have been displaced from Afghanistan and vulnerable host populations.

“WFP is extremely grateful for the continued partnership and generosity of the Japanese Government in providing emergency life-saving nutritional support for malnourished mothers and children. We are proud to be working together to support some of Pakistan’s most vulnerable families,” said WFP Representative Finbarr Curran.

The Japanese contribution also includes US$3.55 million towards UNDP’s Stabilization through Inclusive Livelihoods initiative in the Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is being implemented in close collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the erstwhile FATA Secretariat. It will support 20,700 people by improving their access to basic services, enhancing their economic opportunities and improving social cohesion in Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts.

In addition, the Japanese Government will support the Government of Pakistan at national and local levels to prepare for natural disasters, pilot tsunami early warning systems, and enhance resilience of coastal communities to coastal hazards with a specific focus on women and children. Implemented in Malir and Karachi West districts of Sindh and Gwadar district of Balochistan province, this project will benefit 15,000 people.

The project is being implemented by UNDP in partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial DMAs of Sindh and Balochistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department, district administrations of Karachi (Malir and West Karachi) and Gwadar, and other technical and community-based organizations working in the coastal areas.

“Empowering vulnerable local communities and enhancing their resilience to withstand crises requires coordinated efforts by all stakeholders. The generous support provided by the Government of Japan will be an important step towards helping improve livelihoods of the people returning to the Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and will complement efforts to support successful implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan,” said Ignacio Artaza, Resident Representative a.i., UNDP Pakistan.

“Through these fundings for Afghan Refugees and their hosting communities, and the people in the newly merged districts of KP, we would like to show our message to the people that Japan continues its support for the stabilization of their life. By sharing experiences of natural disasters in Japan, we secure our cooperation to share efficient monitoring and warning systems for earthquake and tsunami through UNDP’s policy and instructive support.” said the Japanese Ambassador Designate Kuninori Matsuda.

“These projects reflect the continued efforts of the United Nations system in Pakistan to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. We appreciate the support of the Government of Japan and the cooperation of UNDP and WFP for these interventions that will help support development for the people of Pakistan” said Zulfiqar Haider, Additional Secretary, Economic Affairs Division.

“This initiative is a welcome step to enhance the capability of the Government of Pakistan to tackle crises. The United Nations is a trusted partner of NDMA and we hope to continue this partnership to work with communities to enhance their resilience with support from the Government of Japan” said Lt. Gen. Omar Mahmood Hayat, Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

WFP and UNDP thank the Government of Japan for its generous contribution to support the vulnerable people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in nearly 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations. www.undp.org

Follow us on Twitter @WFPPakistan and @WFP_AsiaPacific

Contact

Mahira Afzal, WFP/Pakistan, Mob. +92 345 8559333, mahira.afzal@wfp.org,

Fatimah Inayet, UNDP/Pakistan, fatimah.inayet@undp.org

Sajid Abbasi, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, , Mob. +92 3335117548, sajid.abbasi@ib.mofa.go.jp