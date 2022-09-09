Islamic Relief plans massive scale up of aid in response to ‘biggest disaster in Pakistan’s history’

Charity doubles initial £15 million floods appeal to fund £30 million response supporting 500,000 people

Islamic Relief is significantly scaling up its response in Pakistan to ensure long-term support for half a million people affected by the devastating impact of unprecedented floods on infrastructure, food security and livelihoods -- a situation described by the charity's CEO as the biggest disaster in the country's history.

Islamic Relief has so far raised £6.5 million ($7.5m) to provide urgent life-saving aid to those affected by the floods, but the enormity of the crisis means that much more is needed. The charity is now aiming to boost its funding to £30 million ($34.5m) to help rebuild communities and provide ongoing support for 500,000 people across Balochistan, KPK, Sindh and Punjab.

So far Islamic Relief has helped more than 52,000 people with emergency aid including food, tents, drinking water, hygiene kits and cash grants. Rescue teams trained by Islamic Relief have also evacuated and rescued more than 1,000 people from rising water.

The charity's new and expanded response plan for the next year will see it focus on ensuring that people are safe from further harm and can live in dignity by rebuilding infrastructure and livelihoods. Islamic Relief Pakistan's team will work closely with national and local government to:

Rebuild damaged homes and infrastructure. More than 1.6 million homes have been destroyed or damaged, and Islamic Relief's latest assessments found that three quarters of people in affected areas don't have access to clean water. Islamic Relief is planning to build new flood resilient shelters for families and rehabilitate water supply systems and sanitation facilities.

Rebuild the livelihoods of farmers and pastoralists. With more than 3.6 million acres of crops and orchards ruined by the floods and more than 800,000 livestock killed, Islamic Relief will support people who have lost their entire livelihoods -- revitalising agriculture by distributing seeds and organic fertiliser ahead of the upcoming planting season, and supporting herders by restocking animals and ensuring that surviving livestock stay healthy through vaccinations, deworming and providing fodder.

Provide people with cash, as many people have lost their only source of income and savings. Islamic Relief will provide people with cash grants so they can buy what they need and support local markets, and also employ local people on cash-for-work projects to remove debris and repair damaged roads and infrastructure.

Keep vulnerable people safe. With so many people homeless and living in basic temporary shelters and camps, there is increased risk of violence and abuse. Islamic Relief will step up efforts to prevent gender-based violence (GBV) by establishing safe spaces for women and children; setting up referral pathways so that at-risk people in camps can access GBV prevention and response services; and constructing toilets and washing facilities that are safe and gender-appropriate.

Address the psychological impact of the floods. Millions of people have been through incredibly traumatic events over the past few weeks. Islamic Relief will provide vulnerable people with counselling and psychosocial support.

Millions of people have been through incredibly traumatic events over the past few weeks. Islamic Relief will provide vulnerable people with counselling and psychosocial support. Focus on the most vulnerable, by providing food packs and nutritional support for pregnant and lactating women, and ensuring that services benefit people with disabilities.

Waseem Ahmad, CEO of Islamic Relief Worldwide, is just back from Pakistan where he visited affected communities in KPK and met with senior officials including the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. He says:

"This is the biggest disaster in Pakistan's history and the impact will be felt for years to come. The livelihoods of entire communities have been completely wiped out, and so many families have lost everything they owned. Islamic Relief has worked in Pakistan for many years, and we will be there for many more years to come, standing by communities in their time of need.

"This is a climate catastrophe in which melting glaciers and unprecedented monsoon rains have combined to devastate communities as never before. As well as meeting people's immediate needs, it is vital that organisations like Islamic Relief support long-term recovery and rebuilding and speak out for climate justice until the biggest polluting countries reduce emissions which have such a destructive impact on vulnerable nations like Pakistan whose carbon footprint is relatively modest.

"Thanks to the outpouring of generosity from our supporters around the world, we are already ensuring that tens of thousands of people have lifesaving food, water and shelter. We are determined to ensure that the support people need will not stop with our emergency response, and will continue with work to rebuild infrastructure and livelihoods and build a better future."

