Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP): Emergency Response Plan (Flood Emergency Response Pakistan - 2022) - Implementation Period: July 2022 - June 2023

1. Background

Pakistan is among the 10 countries whose population is acutely exposed to natural disasters largely because of its poor governance, corruption, weak infrastructure, and an inability to effectively implement policies to reduce risk. According to the data compiled by Verisk Maplecroft, a UK-based risk management company, Pakistan ranks at seven with around 136 million (70% of its population) exposed to natural hazards. Pakistan is situated within a hazard-prone region and is exposed to a variety of natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, earthquakes, landslides, and droughts. Rapid population growth, uncontrolled development, and unmanaged expansion of infrastructure are the most common factors that result in more people being vulnerable to natural hazards than ever before.

The monsoon season in Pakistan results in the variable intensity of rainfall from June to September every year. Floods i.e. flash, riverine, and urban floods are the most recurrent phenomenon coupled with other potent hazards like Cloudburst, Landslides, and GLOFs (Glacial Lakes Outburst Floods) can/has turned into a disaster posing numerous challenges to the disaster management system of the Country. Whereas, less rainfall in certain parts of the Country results in a drought-like situation. Keeping in view, the current situation in districts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh along with the ongoing Monsoon Season merits adoption of a comprehensive and proactive multi-sectoral strategy, and response is required for dealing effectively with all associated challenges.