Islamic Relief Pakistan: Balochistan Flood Emergency, 26 August 2022

Over 4.2 million people have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods in all provinces of Pakistan. More than 937 people have lost their lives with Balochistan having the highest toll of 234. Almost 1,343 people have been injured and about 670,328 houses have been damaged. 3,082 kilometers of roads and 145 bridges are destroyed. The loss of livestock has been estimated up to 793,995.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has called a donor conference to seek assistance from humanitarian actors for the rehabilitation of affected communities.

The recent monsoon rains in Pakistan have caused devastation in the country, submerging several districts and killing hundreds. The days-long downpour has forced thousands to evacuate their homes around all provinces of Pakistan. The torrential rains have intensely affected the entire country with Balochistan taking the hardest blow.