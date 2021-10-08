Islamic Relief Pakistan Balochistan Earthquake (8 October 2021)

On 7th October 2021, 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit District Harnai at 3:02 am. The major impact of EQ is in Harani district Municipal Committee Harnai area, UC Saddar-I, UC Saddar-II and UC Shahrag-urban respectively. As per District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Harnai figures, 21 individuals have expired and more than 200 (estimated) are injured. About 25 seriously injured have been referred to Quetta for further treatment. “Besides human casualties, thousands of houses, buildings, shops and government offices have been either destroyed or damaged partially,” said DDMA representative Babu Amin Shah at Deputy Commissioner Office. Moreover,

Sinjavi-Harnai road has been closed due to heavy land sliding. Local authorities are making efforts to clear off the blocked road. However, exact figures of the infrastructure damages are being assessed at different levels by the official which could take some time. IRP Field Office Harnai has been in close coordination with District Administration (DC Office/DDMA, DHQ Hospital Harnai) since the onset of disaster and shifted rescued 2 injured women by shifting them to the hospital. Similarly, IR team arranged drinking water for the affected people at hospital right after the incidence.