Islamic Relief launches urgent appeal in response to Pakistan Earthquake

The Islamic Relief team in Pakistan is assisting aid and rescue efforts in the north-east region of Pakistan, after a devastating earthquake hit the region yesterday. At least 30 people have been killed and more than 300 injured as the earthquake caused widespread damage to roads and homes.

The earthquake struck at 16.01 local time (12.01pm UK time) on Tuesday and the epicentre was 1km southeast of Mirpur in Pakistani-administered Kashmir. The full extent of damage will be known in the coming days. It is feared that the death toll will increase.

Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK, said:

“It’s a devastating earthquake, with homes and infrastructure turned to rubble. Thousands have lost their homes and are now facing the elements without any kind of protection. Our teams are liaising with the National Disaster Management Authority to provide assistance to the victims of this earthquake.” “We have a very strong presence in Pakistan, having worked there since 1992. We have responded to countless disasters over the years. We are determined to do as much as we can in order to help victims and survivors of the earthquake. The impact of this disaster will be felt for months and years to come, long after the headlines fade, so we are determined to help people to recover and rebuild.”

Islamic Relief has launched an emergency appeal for up to £1.5 million. The Charity has already conducted a needs assessment and aims to reach the most vulnerable, such as those who are badly injured, disabled people, pregnant women, babies and the elderly.

Tufail Hussain says “In addition to supporting the rescue efforts, we will be delivering food, water and essential household items. We will also repair water systems so that people have access to safe water.”

Notes to Editor

Islamic Relief has worked in Pakistan since 1992. The quality of our response to the 2005 earthquake was formally recognised by the government of Pakistan. We extended our relief and rehabilitation operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the displacement crisis of 2009, and delivered extensive emergency responses to the devastating floods that hit swathes of the country in 2010 and 2011.