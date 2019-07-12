12 Jul 2019

Islamic relief gets vocal on climate change policy in Pakistan

Report
from Islamic Relief
Published on 12 Jul 2019 View Original

Islamic Relief is campaigning to bridge gaps between climate change policy and practice in Pakistan.

The nationwide campaign, Voices Organized for Climate Change Advocacy and Lobbying (VOCAL), targets grass roots policy makers and planners in one of the world’s most climate vulnerable countries.

Unpredictable and uncertain rainfall has brought devastating floods to some areas, while in others communities have struggled for food and water through severe droughts.

Spring and autumn have become almost invisible as seasons. Prolonged summers and winters have produced record extreme temperatures in successive years.

The campaign aims to find common understanding of the impacts of climate change in the context of policy and the realities facing ordinary people.

The strategy is to use this knowledge to mobilise the public to influence decision makers to reduce inconsistencies in planning and budgeting.

Coherence and consistency between policy and practice

Islamic Relief produced a national baseline study to build evidence. This examined whether sectoral polices and planning for district and provincial governments stick to official national indicators for environmental protection, climate change mitigation and adaptation.

To address incoherence and inconsistency between policies and actions, the baseline report recommends including climate change concerns in sectoral policies and administrative arrangements for implementing them.

Islamic Relief has started piloting this approach in our programmes in Pakistan. We are also helping mobilise communities to push for the approach to be widely adopted.

By engaging with chief ministers, governors, public representatives, faith leaders, media and academic institutions, we are building a consensus understanding of the issue and devising ways forward.

Find out more about the campaign and get involved on Facebook or Twitter using @VOCC_Advocacy.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.