IsDB provides US$60 million supplementary funding to support the polio eradication programme in Pakistan and US$10 million to support ICBA in UAE

(excerpt)

The financing operations approved by the BED also included a US$60 million supplementary funding to Pakistan as a further contribution to the polio eradication programme. This includes a US$39 million IsDB Murabaha and a US$21 million grant from the IsDB-managed Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF). As IsDB had previously contributed US$ 100 million to the same project, this new supplementary funding takes its total contribution up to the US $160 million mark.