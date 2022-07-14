IRC’s response during Eid provides relief to hundreds of people affected by Balochistan floods

With over 150,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance, an emergency has been declared in Quetta

Intense flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains has killed dozens of people and left hundreds homeless across Pakistan. In Balochistan alone, more than 77 people, including women and children, were reported killed while the injured surpassed the 100 mark. As per early reports from the province, at least 150,000 people require humanitarian assistance with 30,000 people severely affected. A state of emergency has been declared in the provincial capital, Quetta.

According to the assistant commissioner, the wards and emergency room of Muslim Bagh Civil Hospital were flooded, while rain in the hilly areas of Muslim Bagh damaged more than 100 houses. Most of the access roads to remote areas of Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Harnai have been affected, hampering rescue operations in several areas. A Pishin administration official said hundreds of mud-houses were washed away or badly damaged in Malikyar, Don Khanozai and Sheikhmalzai areas of Pishin as floodwater coming from hilly areas of Burshor lashed the area.

Given the rapidly deteriorating situation, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) initiated response activities in Pishin and Quetta districts of Balochistan during the Eid holidays. With the financial aid of German Federal Foreign Office , IRCs internal funds and support of its on-ground partner, the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), the IRC launched a rapid emergency response within 24 hours of the declaration of emergency, which is being implemented in close coordination with Provinical Disaster Management Authority, Balochsitan. “We have so far succeeded in setting up three free medical camps in flood-affected areas. More than 500 Afghan refugees and host communities have so far availed the services,” shared Esfandyar Baloch, CEO PPHI. Under this rapid response, more than 350 food packages and over 250 dignity kits are being distributed among the affected population. While speaking about the response Muhammad Shareef, IRCs Head of Office, Balochistan mentioned, “The needs of the target beneficiaries will inevitably be affected by inflation and poverty. The opportunity cost of food items will, in all likability be health care. We understand this dilemma and our efforts are geared toward providing maximum possible relief to those most in need.”

Based on past experiences and looming future threats of natural calamities, the Balochistan government and stakeholders must chalk out a comprehensive strategy to cope with emergencies. “To minimize the adversity caused by natural disasters the relevant actors need to plan beyond the immediate response and work closely with geologists, environmentalists, and researchers to examine, assess, and review potential future climate risks to timely alert the decision-makers,” said Shabnam Baloch, IRCs Country Director. “It is equally important to understand that natural calamities further aggravate the vulnerability of women and girls and so, any response or management efforts must be designed keeping their unique protection issues in mind.”

The International Rescue Committee have responded to similar emergencies in the past by providing a humanitarian response in term of food items, non-food items, and basic health care camps. The organization is currently also coordinating with the district and provincial disaster management authorities to keep them abreast with the situation and provide relief updates from the target districts.