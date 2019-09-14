TEHRAN, 14 September 2019 (IRCS) – Writing letters to his counterparts in India and Pakistan Red Crescent Societies, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Ali Asghar Peyvandi announced IRCS’ preparedness to assist and alleviate human suffering of the affected civilians in Kashmir.

IRCS Ready to send Humanitarian Aid for Civilians in Kashmir Following the recent crisis and developments in Kashmir, which have affected the civilians, the IRCS president wrote the letters.

In the letter, Prof, Peyvandi stated that as one of the members of the International Movement and according to IRCS mission, “we feel ourselves committed to assist and alleviate human suffering of the affected civilians.”

“So, the Iranian Red Crescent Society is prepared to cooperate with your National Society in this regards,” added Mr, Peyvandi in his letters to the presidents of the India and Pakistan Red Crescent Societies.