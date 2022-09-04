IRCS Aid Arrives in Pakistan

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD (IRCS) – The humanitarian consignment of the Iranian Red Crescent Society for the flood-affected people arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday.

This relief assistance sent to Pakistan via Rimdan crossing point in the eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan includes 4,000 blankets, 2,000 ground sheets and 1,000 tents.

Floods triggered by monsoon rains have hit much of Pakistan since June. Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and millions of others displaced, according to Pakistani officials.

After the recent floods in Pakistan, Dr. Pir Hossein Kolivand, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society sent a message of condolence to his counterpart, declaring the IRCS had prepared relief items for the affected people.