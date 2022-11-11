IRC Pakistan: The Rescue Times (October Edition)

INTRODUCTION

Responding to complex emergencies is International Rescue Committee’s forte. It has been doing so in Pakistan for the past 42 years. Considering the change in frequency and intensity of climatic emergencies in the country, the International Rescue Committee is now actively advocating to create awareness around environmental factors and take steps to avert them. This is in line with International Rescue Committee’s Strategic Action Plan.

In line with its efforts to call global attention to the current climate crises and its vulnerability, the International Rescue Committee hosted humanitarian Ms. Angelina Jolie and arranged her visit to flood-hit areas in Pakistan. As a part of a collective mission to give a wake-up call to the world regarding climate change and request more international aid after meeting with victims.

“The devastation in Sindh has been shocking; in all my life, I have never seen anything like this before. Families are sleeping under open skies and have lost everything in these floods”, said Angelina Jolie.