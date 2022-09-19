IRC Pakistan: The Rescue Times (August Edition)

The country continues to be jostled by catastrophic floods that have killed over 1300 people and affected at least 33 million people across the country. The flooding began in mid-June and has destroyed approximately two million acres of crops, crops, over five thousand kilometers of roads, and millions of homes. The estimated economic loss to Pakistan from these catastrophic floods has reached USD12.5 billion pushing the country’s development 20 years behind. Inflation in the aftermath of these floods is projected to reach up to a range of 24% to 27% and will touch 30 percent for the current fiscal year.

Moreover, poverty and unemployment will go up manifold from 21.9% to over 36 %.

Around 37% population was hit by poverty after floods in 118 districts, as estimated by the Pakistan government. With more rains predicted in September the situation will deteriorate further.

The IRC initiated a response to the floods in July 2022.

The response was followed an Early Needs Identification (ENI) for Balochistan to collect primary and secondary data for identifying immediate and evolving basic needs of vulnerable populations dwelling in the flood-affected areas in the province.

Later, ENI reports for KP and Sindh were also conducted. Details of these reports are shared below and published on Relief web so that fellow humanitarians can also benefit from them.