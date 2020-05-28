IRC Pakistan COVID-19 Country Update - May 28, 2020

BACKGROUND

The COVID-19 induced and government mandated lockdown across Pakistan has been gradually eased, starting from Saturday, May 9, lifting restrictions on travel movement and business activities. Since then, shopping malls, industries and airlines have resumed operations rapidly in a bid to revive the struggling economy. However, while Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been developed by the Government of Pakistan to ensure the continued practice of social distancing and existence of precautionary measures in each sector, a lack of compliance by the general masses remains a grave concern.

Keeping in view the evolving situation and the imminent challenges, especially in the form of a rise in number of cases owing to social gatherings on Eid-ul-Fitr on May 24, IRC Pakistan has devised a comprehensive plan for the weeks to come. The planned interventions hence contain a component of specially revised Mass Sensitization activities, alongside the further strengthening of existing health facilities for more effective pandemic containment and mitigation.