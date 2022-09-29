IOM Pakistan, Situation Report No. 1: Pakistan Floods Response - September 23, 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Pakistan has endured severe monsoon weather since mid-June 2022. causing widespread flooding and landslides with severe repercussions on human lives, property, agriculture, and infrastructure. To date, 81 districts across five of Pakistan's six provinces have been declared 'calamity hit' by the Government of Pakistan — with Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces being worst hit. As of mid-September, 33 million people have been affected, at least 1,481 persons have died, over 12,720 people have been injured and an estimated 7.6 million persons may be temporarily displaced (OCHA 2022).

The floods have also caused the damage and destruction of 1.8 million houses, with 1.5 million houses in Sindh province alone. Since the start of the floods, the number of houses destroyed has doubled and the number of houses damaged has increased by an estimated 63 per cent With no designated places to take shelter, a considerable part of the population has been displaced and an estimated 575,000 people live in relief camps. Community infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, and health facilities have also been destroyed by the floods.

Damaged houses and infrastructure, crowded living space and sub-standard living conditions for those displaced have exposed a large population to water-borne diseases and hindered access to safe and clean water. It is estimated that 20 per cent of water systems are damaged in Khyber Pallitunkhwa, 30 per cent in Balochistan, and up to 50 per cent in the hardest hit areas of Sindh and Punjab provinces.

With 3.5 million acres of crops devasted and over 936,000 livestock lost, people have also seen their livelihoods affected.

The floods are also undermining the resilience and psychosocial wellbeing of affected populations, leaving many experiencing distress with limited or strained support systems. A UN Rapid Needs Assessment conducted on August 2022 reported that 43 per cent of girls. 45 per cent of boys, and 55 per cent of caregivers were showing signs of stress. Gender-based violence (GBV), as well as child protection and other protection-related concerns have reportedly more than doubled since the pre-monsoon period.

IOM, as Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFI) sector lead, anticipates significant unmet needs in the sector. While the government, civil society, and international partners continue to provide relief assistance, it is anticipated that current supplies and funding will be largely insufficient leaving significant gaps and very high humanitarian needs in the sector. Providing additional humanitarian assistance to those affected is a very high priority and, with winter approaching, populations living without adequate shelter will face additional risks.