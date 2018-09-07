Investing in youth will pay dividends for peace and prosperity: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

ISLAMABAD, Friday 7 September: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi Friday said empowering youth and investing in their future will pay dividends for peace, security and prosperity.

“Empowering Afghan and Pakistani youth through vocational training and livelihood projects is an important part of strengthening both communities,” said the High Commissioner during his visit to the Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) in Islamabad.

The UN refugee agency through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) enrolled 40 students in January 2018 for six-month vocational and technical skills training in the automobile and heavy machinery trades.

The training courses have been completed and graduates have been awarded internationally recognised certificates and start-up tool kits, which will help them to make a sustainable living to meet their basic needs. The High Commissioner also presented certificates to the students.

Pakistan continues to host 1.4 million Afghan refugees and 74 per cent are the second or the third generation born in Pakistan. Of the total registered Afghan refugees, around 64 per cent are youth.

“Such projects will have a real impact and enable Pakistani and Afghan youth to play a positive role in the future of their countries,” Grandi said.

Centre director, Colonel Imran Ilahi briefed the delegation on the project. The institute has provided diplomas to some 30,000 Pakistani students so far. Ilahi said this is the first batch presented to Afghan refugees. “We will continue to provide future training opportunities to Afghan nationals in Pakistan,” he said.