INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: “Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” - Uplifting the lives of the Female Teachers in Rural Sindh

Save the Children is celebrating International Women’s Day 2022 by reflecting on the success stories of some of the women that have been impacted by our Accelerated Learning for Girls (ALG) project. The project greatly uplifted the condition of out of school girls in the rural areas of Sindh, Pakistan, and had a tremendously positive impact on the lives of women in the communities where the Accelerated Learning Centres (ALCs) were opened, by giving them critical employment opportunities as Learning Facilitators, building their teaching capacities and enhancing their pedagogical skills.

One such exemplary example is the story of Sundas Memon, from Union Council Wazirabad, Shikarpur. She began her professional career in Education as a Learning Facilitator in one of the ALCs opened by Save the Children and Legal Rights Forum, and successfully completed trainings for Packages A, B and C offered by the Accelerated Learning Program. The trainings greatly enhanced her professional skills as well as her expertise in teaching methodologies, including online teaching methodologies which are becoming increasingly essential in today’s world.

During her employment as a Learning Facilitator, Sundas learnt of a vacant Primary School Teaching position with the Sindh Education Department. The trainings she completed had equipped her with knowledge and expertise that enabled her to perform exceptionally well in the written test conducted by the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (SIBA) in September 2021. She, along with five other Learning Facilitators under the program, passed the test and qualified for Government teaching positions. “I am thankful to Save the Children and Legal Rights Forum who built my teaching capacity which helped me get a job with the Government.” – Sundas.

Another inspiring story is that of Sadaf Memon, from Union Council Wazirabad, Shikarpur. Sadaf joined the ALG project as an elementary level Learning Facilitator in 2019, after completing her Bachelors in Medicine from the Degree College in Shikarpur. After the project concluded in June 2021, Sadaf began giving private tuitions to the girls in her community to enable them to continue their education. Sadaf began teaching a group of 20 girls, in batches of 5, for two hours every day. She decided to give these lessons to the girls free of cost, as a way of giving back to her community. She said, “I did not want to take money from the girls as they have very few opportunities and I wanted to make sure they had a fair chance to work towards a better life”. Her story symbolises the power of educational interventions in marginalised communities, as the ALG project created sustainable education opportunities by building the capacity and skills of women as reliable teachers. This model Accelerated Learning Program for Girls Save the Children and Legal Rights Forum implemented the ALG project to provide an alternative non-formal education model for Out-ofSchool girls in Shikarpur, Sindh.

The project also placed an emphasis on community mobilization and engagement to overcome barriers to girls’ education. was also effective because it catered to the intersectional safety and protection concerns of families who would otherwise have been reluctant to send their girls to schools that were far from their homes. Sadaf has applied for her Masters at Shah Abdul Lateef University in Khairpur, and is excited to continue her formal education.

Notably, the ALG project also served to bridge the gap in the availability of educational opportunities for girls in the rural communities of Sindh in other critical ways. 150 non-formal learning centres that were created under the project, and catered to the elementary and secondary education of 580 girls, have now been adopted by the Sindh Government. This symbolises another long lasting and sustainable impact of the project in terms of the creation and provision of educational opportunities for girls in areas where it was previously lacking. These milestones warrant celebration on International Women’s Day, highlighting the power of “Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. We look forward to continue working towards female empowerment, so that girls and women in Pakistan have the opportunity to improve their life circumstances and pursue their goals and dreams.