International Rescue Committee Pakistan Flood Response Update # 2 (August 30th, 2022)

OVERALL HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The monsoon rains in Pakistan continue to create havoc. Initial assessments indicate that at least one-third of the country is underwater, and the financial damage is close to $10 billion, with over 33million people affected. The current death toll stands at 1136. Rescue operations are underway in the most affected areas with communities being airlifted. The government of Pakistan has requested support from donor and international communities to come forward and support the relief and rescue activities on ground. Additionally, the GoP is launching an international appeal today for $160 million. Current committed funding of the country stands at $14 million which includes UN and INGOs. The needs on ground remain high, with communities sitting on roadsides in makeshift shelters. International Rescue Committee’s Emergency Needs Identification in Balochistan shows that only 23% of respondents had received assistance of any sort.

The 2022 floods have created more havoc on ground as compared to 2010 floods, for which the United Nations (UN) had issued its largest ever disaster appeal (till then). The government is claiming that it will take the country at least five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, while in the near term it will be confronted with acute food shortages¹. Pakistan was already suffering from inflation and economical challenges and the price hike has increased considerably since last week, which will disproportionately affect vulnerable groups.

In the next 24 hours, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, however isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers, which is a cause of concern keeping in view that most of the dams in the country are at their full capacity and water from upper parts of the country is moving southwards. Districts along the water bank are being evacuated and threat alerts have been issued by the government authorities.