International Rescue Committee Pakistan Flood Response Update # 1 (August 26th, 2022)

OVERALL HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The monsoon rains in Pakistan have affected 15% of the population i.e., approximately 30 million people.

The total life loss is close to 1000 which includes over 300 children. The data on displacement is still being assessed. Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, over 3,000 kilometers of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to NDMA's situation report. These figures have also been echoed by UNOCHA.

As per government sources this year rains in Sindh province have been 784% more than average and Balochistan province has received 500% more rains than average1. The MET department has given forecasts of additional rains in the flood affected areas over the next week.

The government of Pakistan is requesting support from international community and public to support the relief activities. Moreover, with approximately 4.25 million acres of crops damaged3 and a 793,995 livestock4 perished the effect on livelihoods and food security is going to be long-term and keeping in view the inflations rates and current economic conditions the communities will most likely be relying on negative coping mechanisms. It is also pertinent to note that before floods 4.66 million people in Pakistan were already facing acute food insecurity.