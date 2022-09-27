International Rescue Committee, Flood Response Updates - September 21, 2022

OVERALL HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

After prolonged heavy rain and flooding, a state of emergency1 was declared in Pakistan. The record monsoon rain, which is ascribed as ‘monster monsoon’ and ‘monsoon on steroids'2 has capitulated a grim humanitarian situation in some 81 districts across the country. With widespread damage to physical infrastructure and ongoing harm to people and livestock. This uncontrollable damage has mainly been in the unaffluent, remote districts of Sindh and Balochistan province. Stagnant flood water continues to swamp villages and agricultural areas along the Indus River, Gwadar, and Lasbela districts in Balochistan, Khusbab district in Punjab and Jamshoro, Malir Karachi, Thatta, Tando Allahyar, Mirpur Khas, Umer Kot, and Tharparkar districts in Sindh.es during his visit to the flood-hit country said “never seen climate carnage” on such a scale.

According to estimates by National Disaster Management Authority3 the death toll from floods since mid-June has reached 1,545 people, 552 of them children. Authorities warn that these numbers are likely to rise as deaths are being underreported and diseases are on the rise.