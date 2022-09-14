International Rescue Committee, Flood Response Updates - September 12, 2022

OVERALL HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Pakistan is grappling with catastrophic floods that have rendered one-third of its land under water, claimed almost 1400 lives¹, and left millions of people in need of food, shelter, and medical care. But the situation is expected to get even worse as National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predicted² more rains across the country in the coming days. Nearly 190 percent³ more rain than the 30-year average in July-August, coupled with glacier melt in northern mountains ascribed to climate change is pushing the country towards a food crisis, which could have global implications. With crops, livestock, and agricultural land damaged or destroyed, Pakistan will struggle to feed itself and the countries that depend on its food exports. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization reported that nearly 80 percent of the crops in Sindh, the country’s second-largest province, have been ruined. Among the worst affected is the cotton crop. Raw cotton is Pakistan’s third largest export and is vital to Pakistan’s textile industry, the country’s biggest export earner۔ International aid is teeming, even a dedicated humanitarian air corridor to facilitate the arrival of emergency relief has been set up⁵ but nothing seems sufficient looking at the extent of the damages – the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his visit to the flood-hit country said “never seen climate carnage” on such a scale.