International Rescue Committee, Flood Response Updates - September 07, 2022

OVERALL HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Flood waters continued to recede in most of the country, but many districts in southern Sindh province remained underwater, forcing displaced people to stay at donated camps. Currently over 33 million people have been affected and over 1300 deaths have been reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that weak monsoon currents will cause rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in most parts of the country. The local administrations have been asked to maintain enhanced alertness in light of weather forecast and existing on-ground conditions² .