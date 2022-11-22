International Rescue Committee, Flood Emergency Response - November 22, 2022

The rain spell and floods in Pakistan this year have impacted thousands of vulnerable and deprived communities, where many are yet to recover from the effects of COVID-19. They are now in an even worse situation after these floods.

The devastating flood inundated hundreds of villages, towns, and districts in Pakistan. The affected provinces are Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab. Sindh has endured 8.3 times and Balochistan enduring 6.9 times more than their average rainfall.

During the floods, 1,736 people lost their lives which included 739 males, 353 females, and 647 children. The national disaster management authority (NDMA) has estimated that more than 33 million people have been affected, injuring 12,867 individuals during the floods.

2.2 million houses were destroyed, that displaced people to nearby towns and cities where they found shelter in schools’ public buildings, and along the roadside and canal embankment.

NEEDS:

Pakistan has been reporting flood-related deaths and injuries for the past two months, though the numbers have shot up faster in the last month alone. With more than one-third of Pakistan affected by floods, millions of people in all the provinces are in need of non-food items, shelter, cash, protection and health services.

Health Services: As the floodwaters have receded in some districts, the crisis has become an acute child survival crisis. Frail, hungry, children are fighting a losing battle against severe acute malnutrition, diarrhea, malaria, dengue fever, typhoid, acute respiratory infections, and painful skin conditions. As well as physical ailments, the longer the crisis continues, the greater the risk to children’s mental health.

Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) / Cash: Transfer values should be clearly linked to a rational relating to a meeting all household’s needs and maintaining resilience during the shock. The cash programming being provided is not covering the full extent of household needs. The tradeoff between coverage and adequacy and their effect on poverty reduction should be considered when designing emergency response.

Shelter and NFIs: The country's temperatures are already falling, and December and January will be the coldest months with temperature anticipated to drop below zero degree. This increases the need for winterization kits and shelter, as a fundamental unmet need that humanitarian agencies and donors need to prioritize on providing shelter programming. The communities living in camps, in some cases under the open sky through makeshift arrangement, and in damaged houses are considerably more vulnerable. Around 498,833 people affected by the flood are seeking shelter in relief camps in flood-hit areas in Pakistan.

Combining long-term and early recovery: Initial considerations are essential for sustainability and resistance to future shocks. When the next crisis occurs, initial investments in preparedness and mitigation may prove beneficial. As disaster strikes, emergency response is usually focused on relief programming mainly while the recovery programming is not planned in long term. Strategy related to early recovery, recovery and rehabilitation should be planned by the government, humanitarian agencies.