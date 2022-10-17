International Day of Rural Women

This International Day let’s celebrate rural women's contributions for the betterment and declare rural areas to be inclusive places.

Pakistan's total female population is over 101 million, of which around 64 million live in the rural areas. The well-being and socioeconomic advancement of families, communities, and nations depend on the empowerment of women whether urban or rural.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

Achieve gender equality and empower & all women and girls.

Ensure exclusive equitable quality education & promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment decent work for all.

Ensure healthy lives & promote well-being for all.

Relief International aims to increase access to home-based skills development and sustainable income generation activities. RI will support existing home-based enterprises/entrepreneurs run by young rural women in target communities to enhance their capacities to increase production and earnings. Trained 50% of women will be unable to feed their families and home base enterprise development will be an added to overcome the suffering of these women head families.