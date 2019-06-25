25 Jun 2019

Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 21 Jun 2019 View Original

A signing ceremony on the Minutes of Discussions on the project “Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” was held in Pakistan Meteorological Department, today at 11.00 am on 21-06-2019. The ceremony was attended, besides JICA Expert Team, by officials from NDMA, FFC. The project would be funded by Government of Japan through grant.

It worth to mention that Government of Japan is assisting Pakistan Meteorological Department through provision of grant-in-aid for the last three decades. Some of the projects currently in progress are:

  1. Recently completed project, titled, “Establishment of Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Center (SMRFC) and Strengthening of Weather Forecasting System in The Islamic Republic of Pakistan” with worth Pak Rs. 2.50 billion. The project is comprises state-of-the-art technology Weather Radar, High Powered Computing System and Wind Profilers at Islamabad and Multan.

  2. Ongoing project, titled, “Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan in Islamic Republic of Pakistan” worth Pak Rs. 1848.650 million.

  3. Another project, “Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi in Islamic Republic of Pakistan” would likely to start by the end of this year. The total project worth is Pak Rs. 1848.650 million.

These projects after completion would ultimately strengthen the capabilities of Pakistan Meteorological Department in issuing Early Warning on Floods.

Spokesman

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.