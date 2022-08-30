INGOs/PHF members reach out to 777,667 people by immediately providing humanitarian response in Pakistan

Islamabad, August 29, 2022: The climate emergency in Pakistan is the point of main distress at all levels. As according to the UNOCHA latest statistics, a total of 33 million people are badly affected by the flash flood and unusual weather patterns. A total of 6.4 million people are in dire need of basic essentials that includes food, shelter, WASH, Non-food items. More than 1000 people were died and 1500 were badly injured. All the provinces of Pakistan were badly damaged as according to the latest figures, 37 districts in Balochistan were badly damaged, 33 districts in Sindh, 25 district in KP, 7 districts in Punjab, 4 districts in GB and 4 district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition, more than 949,858 house were badly destroyed, 2 million acres of crops were badly impacted, and 719,558 livestock were lost. The destruction of the infrastructure is also very massive. By actively monitoring the severity of situation, PHF member organizations immediately started the relief and rescue operations and reached out 777,667 people in 32 districts (Noshki, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Chagi, Chaman, Quetta, Pishin, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Gawadar, Harnai, Quetta, Lasbela, Loralai, Rajanpur, Taunsa sharif, Dera Gazi Khan, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Noshwera, Karak, Charsadda, Tank, D.I. Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Dadu, Sajawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Chitral ) of Pakistan.

The PHF member organizations immediately mobilize resources of 7.5 million $ to cater to the needs of flood affected people residing in disastrous areas. People are stranded and in dire need of help in many parts of the country. A total of 22 PHF member organizations (Action against Hunger -ACF, CARE International, HelpAge, HHRD, Helvetas, Human Appeal, IMC, International Rescue Committee, Islamic Relief, Muslim Aid, Muslim Hands, NCA, Qatar Charity, Relief International, Save the Children, Tearfund, SIF, WHH -Welthungerhilfe-, CBM, AKAH, WaterAid,

Mercy Corps) are providing extensive response and reached out 153,898 beneficiaries by providing food assistance, 46,444 beneficiaries by providing WASH assistance, 488,146 beneficiaries by providing health services, 12,130 beneficiaries by providing NFIs, 61,675 beneficiaries provided with cash grants, 5,059 beneficiaries were facilitated with shelters, 10,315 beneficiaries were provided with education facilities.

While addressing to the media, Country Coordinator, Syed Shahid Kazmi expressed as this is a climate catastrophe and such unusual rainfall patterns are highly alarming. Unfortunately, Pakistan is among the top list of those countries which are highly vulnerable to climate change. He mentioned that the INGOs performed a very great role in 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods but this time the disaster is quite huge and unavailability of INGOs in the country also caused a great havoc. There is high need to look at those policies which hamper the delays in INGOs work.

To better deal with current humanitarian crisis, government must facilitate INGOs by exempting NOC for INGOs and local NGOs in disaster hit areas by replicating the same practice that was adopted during COVID-19 to provide immediate response. In addition, strong mechanism and quick registration process is required for new International Non-Governmental Organizations in Pakistan to provide humanitarian response.

While speaking to member organizations, Mr, Julien Harneis, Resident Coordinator of United Nation mentioned, the current flood emergency is a climate crisis. Such massive crisis requires national and international solidarity for collective, coordinated, and effective response. He also mentioned about the UN flash appeal that was launch toady in Islamabad and Geneva. He said, this time the flash appeal is total of 160 million $ to provide massive humanitarian response and its initial appeal.

While sharing his remarks, PHF EXCOM Chair, Mr. Farhan Ahmed Khan said, it is a huge disaster and to bring people back to normal life requires massive efforts at all levels. People are homeless and helpless, and it is a moment to stand high with country people for any kind of assistance. He shared that INGOs, and humanitarian agency’s role is highly crucial, and these agencies must be facilitated by the government at all levels to provide effective and coordinated response.

Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) is a representative body of 38 INGOs duly registered with Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan and working in Pakistan for various humanitarian and development initiatives. PHF supports humanitarian aid delivery and long-term development initiatives of its member organizations (INGOs) in alignment with the development priorities of the Government of Pakistan. Among others, these include, investing on Human development and Human Capital, Green Growth and Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience.

