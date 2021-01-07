Independent Monitoring Board of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, 19th Report

THE WORLD IS WAITING

Nineteenth Report December 2020

INTRODUCTION

Taken together, the 17th (November 2019) and 18th (July 2020) IMB reports showed: deep-seated, long-standing and intractable barriers to polio eradication; a worsening epidemiological situation for wild poliovirus in Pakistan and Afghanistan; widespread vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks affecting 20 or more countries; and a failure to create, or implement quickly enough, transformative solutions that matched the complexity of the problems. The 16th IMB (October 2018) report was preceded by a separate expert field review of the polio-endemic countries, which raised wide-ranging concerns about the Polio Programme’s fitness for purpose.

The problem diagnosis and messages from this careful scrutiny by the IMB, over several meetings and after in-depth independent country visits, left little room for doubt about where strategic action by the GPEI and country leadership needs to be focused. Moreover, it is entirely consistent with the content of even earlier IMB reports, and with the frustration and views of major polio eradication stakeholders and seasoned expert observers of the Polio Programme.

The clear line of sight to the root causes of the slump in performance of the polio eradication effort during 2019 and to the barriers facing the programme became blurred and distorted by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the subject of much of the last (18th) IMB report.

The 18th IMB report set out three strategic issues confronting the Polio Programme.

The first is that the barriers to eradication that pre-existed COVID-19 are largely still extant and must be addressed.

The second is what the Polio Programme will look like, or should look like, coming out of the COVID-19 crisis. Will it be on the same pathway to eradication as was being pursued before (i.e. predominantly vertically delivered) or will there be a shift to integrated delivery (as part of essential childhood immunisation programmes)?

The third issue is what will be the impact on eradication of the operating constraints and additional budgetary pressures of COVID-19?

Since March 2020, the IMB has heard impressive accounts of the way in which polio eradication assets had been repurposed and are helping greatly in the fight against the pandemic. Indeed, many people have spoken of a COVID-19 “silver lining”; this references the much better joint working of teams, and the dissolution of many organisational and professional boundaries. Specifically, given the rapid mobilisation of the Pakistan government’s response to COVID-19, people have asked: if Pakistan can do it for COVID-19, why can they not do it for polio?

This 19th IMB Report follows a series of videoconference meetings of the Board held on 17 to 19 November 2020 with the GPEI Strategy Committee, regional representatives, donors, wider polio partners and the governments of the polio-endemic countries.

It provided the opportunity to take stock of the Polio Programme after it has resumed some polio eradication activities in the field; as it is poised to introduce hundreds of millions of doses of a new oral polio vaccine to combat the effects of vaccine-derived poliovirus; as it begins, at strategic level, to revisit the factors that had made it a failing endeavour before COVID-19 emerged onto the world stage; as it puts in place measures to operate within the constraints imposed by the ongoing pandemic threat; and, all of this, as it faces unprecedented financial pressures.