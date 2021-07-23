Increasing birth registration for children of marginalised groups in Pakistan

Iffat Idris

GSDRC, University of Birmingham

16 July 2021

Question

What type of interventions are effective for increasing the levels of birth registration for children from marginalised groups? Are there good examples from the global evidence base of ‘inclusive’ birth registration systems?

1. Summary

Birth registration is a universal right - providing access to essential services, protection and other forms of identity - but globally, significant numbers of children remain unregistered. This stems from both supply-side and demand-side barriers, with marginalised groups facing additional challenges. Promoting birth registration requires a combination of supply- and demand-side measures. Effective approaches to reach marginalised groups, which have been used in various parts of the world, include outreach efforts to target such groups, integrating birth registration with health services, and integrating birth registration with safety net (cash transfer) programmes. Pakistan is one of the countries with especially low rates of birth registration (despite recent progress) – the PDHS 2017-18 found that only 42% of children aged under five had their births registered. A promising digital initiative is being implemented in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

This review looks at approaches to promote birth registration among marginalised groups, in order to inform programming in Pakistan. It draws on a mixture of academic and grey literature, in particular reports by international development organizations. While there is extensive literature on rates of birth registration and the barriers to this, and consensus on approaches to promote registration, the review found less evidence of measures specifically aimed at marginalised groups. Gender issues are addressed to some extent, particularly in understanding barriers to registration, but the literature was largely disability-blind.

Key findings of the review are as follows: