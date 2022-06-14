Improving the Fiscal Policy Response to Covid-19 in Pakistan

The Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions have had profound socioeconomic impacts worldwide. Governments have been faced with responding urgently to mitigate such effects, especially for the most vulnerable.

Covid-19 Responses for Equity (CORE) partner Partnership for Economic Policy (PEP) – a Southernled organisation which believes that evidence produced from an in-country perspective, by empowered and engaged local researchers and policymakers, results in better policy choices – has been working closely with policymakers in Pakistan to assess the Covid-19 impacts and the effectiveness of current and potential policies. As a result, PEP has helped introduce tax reforms for the hardest hit, agricultural subsidies for farmers, and the reduction of trade tariffs for struggling businesses.

