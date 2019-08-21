The impact of displacement on gender roles and relations: the case of IDPs from FATA, Pakistan

Simon Levine with Zaki Ullah, Saeed Ullah Khan, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shazia Ghulam, Rahat Iqbal and Saeed Uddin

Executive summary

As part of a four-year thematic study of the potential contribution of multi-year humanitarian financing (MYHF) towards building resilience, Valid Evaluations has been undertaking primary research in Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia and Sudan to better understand what factors determine how well people cope with the difficulties of life. Unsurprisingly, gender power relations have been one of the most important factors in shaping individuals’ resilience in all four countries.

It is natural to assume that the experience of crisis, and displacement in particular, would lead to changes in gender roles. Crises cause disruption to normal economic and other living conditions, while simultaneously disrupting the social structures (including family) that pass on and enforce social norms, creating opportunities for rapid change to take place in people’s roles. This seems an obvious topic for study, particularly for those interested in the well-being and resilience of those affected by crises and displacement. Surprisingly, such literature is hard to find. Valid Evaluations aims to contribute to filling this evidence gap with a case study into how displacement affected women’s roles among Afridi internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Khyber Agency who were displaced to Peshawar District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan. The study is based on 98 individual interviews and 63 focus group discussions (FGDs) with men and women, girls and boys living in 14 Union Councils in Peshawar District. Participants and interviewees, from unmarried adolescents to the elderly, spoke of changes in their lives as a result of displacement, and compared their own lives to the generations before and after them.

The study shows how the lives of women and girls have been limited and controlled by a network of different factors – social, legal, cultural, economic, physical geography, etc. – which interact to create a set of gender rules that ‘fit’ with those factors. Looking at how displacement caused fundamental changes in various factors (physical geography, economics, social imperatives, etc.) allows an understanding of how it was possible for a new logic of gender rules to emerge that fit the new circumstances.

The IDPs were predominantly from two sub-districts (tehsils) in Khyber Agency: Bara and Tirah. Khyber Agency is a part of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), whose distinct relationship to the state has created conditions for an extreme form of patriarchy. The normal rule of law has not run in FATA since colonial times, where authority, including the ability to use coercive force (normally the monopoly of the state), was handed over to local leaders. The effect on women of this special status has been catastrophic. Robbed of any protection by the state, and living in a culture where a notion of ‘honour’ obliges men to kill women for even the suspicion of breaking a strict code, they live under sufferance, subject to the will of those who control them. Locally, authority for settling disputes is given to the jirga, a council where women are never represented and where they are not allowed to bring any complaints or be heard. In the absence of state law, lives are ruled by the cultural rules set by the jirga and the (male) elders, a code known as Pakhtunwali.

Most girls were betrothed at a very young age, and married as soon after puberty as possible, with no possibility to express any opinion about their husbands. Living in a joint family system (JFS), where often upwards of 20 people lived together and shared a household economy, girls were largely controlled by their mothers-in-law and their husbands spent most of their time in the male domain.

Before displacement, Afridi in Khyber Agency mainly lived in small dispersed settlements, often far from non-family members. As a result, the strict code of purdah was not broken by girls and women when moving outside, close to the house. From a young age, with no access to school, girls had an immense and physically demanding work burden, combined with their domestic duties. Women were not allowed to go out to markets, and had no control over any resources – even remittance money sent by their husbands would be taken by their brothers- or mothers-in-law.

The shock of displacement was traumatic, with many forced to flee on foot with no notice, leaving behind all their possessions. Most of those who went towards Peshawar went to stay with relatives and, unless they moved into camps, then found places to rent in the villages around town, living in communities almost entirely comprising fellow Pashtun, and often many Afridi. Subsequently, and although their household economies were much poorer than before, displacement was hugely positive for many women in several respects.

Their roles and status changed because of changes in the underlying material circumstances in which they lived, and five changes can be traced as fundamental.

Huge houses for a large JFS were simply not available in Peshawar District, so people lived in smaller family units. Many women did not live with their mothers-in-law and, since men had to go out to work, they no longer faced constant control over their behaviour. Men no longer inhabited a purely male domain, and instead talked more to their wives and children, many of whom spoke of coming to know each other for the first time. Displacement caused a degree of dispersal of tight-knit communities, and their dilution within a much larger host society. The peer pressure and fear of condemnation that had kept men in line weakened, and men felt able to follow their own principles to a much greater degree. These living conditions imposed an increasing need for women to cover themselves with the burqa outside the home – which in turn made it possible for them to move (albeit not freely) to markets, hospitals, etc. With the loss of land and agricultural production, IDPs became dependent on a wage economy.

Economic activity thus became an individual (each person’s work brought in an independent stream of income) rather than a collective endeavour. Economic hardship made it imperative for women to remain economically active, but they now had their own role (e.g. bringing in cash from sewing) rather than ‘supporting’ the household’s (i.e. men’s) farming economy. Many were given – and some demanded – a new respect as independent providers for their families. Outside FATA, IDPs enjoyed the basic amenities that others in Pakistan took for granted. Piped water was available in close proximity; cooking gas, and sometimes electricity, took away so much of women’s domestic burden that other life-changing transformations were permitted.

Girls could go to school, partly because their huge labour burden was reduced and partly because allgirls’ schools were available. Moving to a wage/ urban economy also made education a much higher priority for both boys and girls, leading to many secondary effects beyond job prospects. Living with relatives from Peshawar District exposed IDPs to people who shared their culture but who lived very differently. This facilitated the speed with which the behaviour of so many IDP men transformed. Their local relatives sent their daughters to school with no loss of honour – almost immediately, they too did the same. Domestic violence was also less acceptable.

No IDPS, men or women, mentioned that a different rule of state law now applied compared to in FATA. In theory, this should have played a significant role in changing the lives of women (e.g. with regards to fear of honour killings, the end of underage marriage, inheritance rights for women, the opportunity to take legal action for violence). However, because these issues continue to exist in other parts of Pakistan to some degree, despite their formal illegality, this was not a factor of change.

Beyond the myriad specific changes detailed in the paper, several general lessons were striking.

There is debate regarding the degree to which challenging gender norms in different societies is a cultural imposition of one’s own values. Although Afridi IDP women and girls in Peshawar had a vision for the roles of women and men in society that is much more gendered than in (for example) Western Europe, the extreme forms of gender inequality that they suffered was clearly not regarded by them as a part of their culture. Women and girls of all ages found it oppressive, as something which caused them misery, and which was unfair, justified neither by their religion nor by their culture. Previously, if they accepted it, it was because they felt powerless to change it. Many now are now anxious to secure, and feel some hope for, changes in future.

Education may be a key factor in longer-term change. There has been a clear attitudinal change vis a vis education for girls by almost everyone and many now spoke with regret of previous decisions to deny their daughters an education. Greater economic independence and professional success even for a few women may provide role models for further change. Many spoke of the transformative power of education in giving girls the ability to express a voice and know their rights.

Gender outcomes are not a zero sum game. Gains for women were not seen as a loss for men, and most men spoke positively about the improvements in the lives of their wives and daughters. They spoke of having their eyes opened; of being relieved of the pressure (‘backbiting’) to conform to standards they had never really liked by their communities. These changed male attitudes were instrumental in facilitating change.

Much too has not changed, or is changing only slowly. Marriage still commonly occurs at a young age and with only minimal consent, if any, from girls. Purdah remains strict. And even after the significant changes to the lives of women and girls, gender inequality remains high.

Change is taking place within Pakistan society at many different levels. There are clear intergenerational differences in the aspirations of both males and females, with younger generations tending to expect a greater role for women (girls to be educated to a greater, if not equal, degree; some possibilities for women to work; greater voice for women regarding marriage). Though much depends on future security considerations, the situation in FATA may be transformed in the medium term: a political revolution is bringing it legally into mainstream Pakistan; a possible economic revolution with new transport and communication links may integrate it with the national economy; and, if investment in services is made, health and education in FATA could rise to the levels of the rest of the country. Such changes are taking place within timeframes that are medium term (10 to 15 years) and long term (one to two generations). Those interested in change, such as those working for development or humanitarian causes, need to analyse change and the potential for change on these same timeframes, not in the short term (less than 10 years).

There are few signs that aid programmes for women in displacement have been important in changing gender relations. The aid they reported receiving was largely restricted to food rations. The agents of change for gender power relations were almost entirely within the host environment.

Understanding the logic of gender relations conveys a huge explanatory power. Gender reports that describe the symptoms of gender inequality (e.g. counting the hours that each sex works or listing the tasks which each does) do little to help us understand why those rules exist, what keeps them in place and where the potential for change could come from. Studies which go beyond this simple description, and which explain the logic of gender inequality in a given society, are not yet common in the humanitarian world.

Aid programmes for returnee IDP women to FATA are not engaging sufficiently with gender relations, let alone with an analysis of the potential for changing them. It is hard to see how severe gender exploitation is challenged by interventions that aim to increase the economic productivity of women’s labour in enterprises that are controlled by men (e.g. agricultural production).