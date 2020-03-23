Impact of COVID 19 on the lives of older people in Pakistan

HelpAge’s vision is a world in which all older women and men can lead dignified, healthy and secure lives. Our mission is to promote the wellbeing and inclusion of older women and men and reduce poverty and discrimination in later life.

Older people are amongst the worst affected in ongoing COVID 19 pandemic both in terms of morbidity and mortality. On March 20 th, 2020 HelpAge International carried out a rapid assessment in Pakistan about the impact of COVID 19 on older people and their communities in where HelpAge has an on-going programme including Karachi, Jacobabad, Shikarpur (Sindh) and Peshawar and Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The assessment was carried out using qualitative data collection method. In this regard, 46 key informants were interviewed telephonically representing older people associations (OPAs), departments of health, social welfare, disaster management authorities and care homes for older people.