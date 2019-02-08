08 Feb 2019

Immunization Supply Chain Improvement Roadmap for Pakistan 2018

Report
from Government of Pakistan, UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.32 MB)

Highlights

This report summarizes the results of the Immunisation Supply Chain System Design and Optimisation project, including recommendations from the analysis, decisions taken at the results workshop in July 2018, and next steps towards implementation endorsed by the Provinces and Areas. As system design is linked to other supply chain areas of work and broader health systems, this document also summarises overarching recommendations for Pakistan to move towards a next-generation supply chain and situates supply chain re-design within the current initiatives underway in Pakistan to improve equity and coverage.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.