Immunization Supply Chain Improvement Roadmap for Pakistan 2018

Highlights

This report summarizes the results of the Immunisation Supply Chain System Design and Optimisation project, including recommendations from the analysis, decisions taken at the results workshop in July 2018, and next steps towards implementation endorsed by the Provinces and Areas. As system design is linked to other supply chain areas of work and broader health systems, this document also summarises overarching recommendations for Pakistan to move towards a next-generation supply chain and situates supply chain re-design within the current initiatives underway in Pakistan to improve equity and coverage.