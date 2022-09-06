Immediate Relief Needed for Victims Impacted by Extreme Flooding in Pakistan

As the death toll continues to rise in Pakistan due to extreme rainfall and flooding, Caritas Internationalis has launched an Emergency Appeal to provide relief for victims of this unprecedented natural disaster. More than a third of the country has been completely submerged by the heaviest recorded monsoon rains in a decade, leaving the country’s poor and vulnerable most in need of immediate humanitarian support.

Around 33 million people have been affected by extreme rainfall and flooding in Pakistan, and more than 1,200 people – including around 450 children – have died. To date, over 300,000 homes have been destroyed and a further 692,000 homes damaged.

In addition, government officials report over 800,000 hectares of agricultural land has already been destroyed and around 730,500 livestock lost, leaving several farmers without livelihoods to provide for their own families.

Caritas Internationalis have launched a Rapid Response project aimed at providing thousands of men, women and children with sufficient food, safe drinking water, health services and access to hygiene supplies.

This Rapid Response Appeal aims to support Caritas Pakistan over a 3-month period to provide:4,500 affected households with increased access to sufficient food and nutrition.