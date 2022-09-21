IHH Takes Action for Pakistan

The flood occurred the day before due to heavy rains in Pakistan. The flood resulted in the deaths of 1061 people and injured 1575 others. Right after the flood, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation launched an emergency relief effort for the country.

The heavy rains in Pakistan caused destructive flooding 2 days before and 1061 people lost their lives as 1575 people were wounded at the same time. In the aftermath of the flood disaster, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has started relief efforts for the country.

The death toll has risen to 1,061 since June due to the floods that occurred because of the monsoon rains in Pakistan. As 1,575 people were wounded, 992 thousand 871 houses were damaged due to the flooding. Millions of people had to leave their homes.

The flooding has affected Karachi, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Pakistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions. About 33 million 46 thousand people had their share of the disaster.

Food distribution to 4 thousand 715 families

Starting its relief efforts following the flooding in Pakistan, the foundation delivered foodstuff to 4 thousand 715 families in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they offered a hot meal to 900 people.

IHH plans to deliver, in the following days, hot meals to 10 thousand families, food parcels to 3 thousand families, hygiene packages to a thousand families, and, lastly, tent to 100 families with your support.

Urgent Need List

Food Parcel

Hot meal

Tent

Tarpaulin

Hygiene package

Urgent Health Services

To Support

Benefactors who want to support the people of Pakistan can donate, on any operator they want in Turkey, 10 TL by typing PAKİSTAN and sending it to 3072. Those who want to donate more can donate online via IHH website or through IHH bank account by typing PAKİSTAN in the description section.