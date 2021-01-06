IDS Policy Briefing 172: Supporting Women’s Empowerment in Pakistan: Lessons for Donors

Published on 5 January 2021

In a context where democratic culture and civil society space are under threat, rights-based organisations face increased restrictions on their activities, and donors are finding it harder to engage with them.

However, findings show that donor support is crucial for successful women’s empowerment initiatives. Our research on women’s activism in Pakistan suggests donors should strategically support women’s social and political action for empowerment and accountability by continuing to support advocacy organisations, which develop women’s skills to engage with participatory political processes.

