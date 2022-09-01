Humanitarian response to Pakistan floods

Devastating floods are leaving a trail of destruction in Pakistan. Millions of people suffer the loss of homes, livelihoods, and belongings. In the coming months, Cordaid will support Caritas Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance to thousands of households in the flood-affected areas.

Since June, Pakistan has been experiencing abnormal monsoon rainfall, close to three times more intense than the past 30-year average. This resulted in uncontrollable floods and landslides across the country.

Scope of the crisis

The scope of the humanitarian crisis is daunting, as figures show (ACAPS). As of August 29, the floods killed over 1000 people, injured 1,575, and affected over 33 million. They displaced three million people, destroyed over 300,000 houses, and damaged around 692,000.

"Roads are damaged and bridges have collapsed, obstructing relief operations."

Over 700,000 livestock perished. Farmers lost two million acres of crops. Floods and landslides damaged or destroyed thousands of kilometers and hundreds of bridges.

Challenges

"Humanitarian access is a major problem", says Cordaid's humanitarian coordinator Paul Borsboom. "Our Caritas colleagues need to transport relief supplies to isolated communities in geographically challenging areas, often using small boats. Roads are damaged and bridges have collapsed, obstructing relief operations."

Over 70% of Pakistan is affected by the floods. “It means you need to make tough choices”, Borsboom continues. “You simply can’t cover the entire crisis area. Most relief operations focus on the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh. These are the most affected areas.”

Caritas Pakistan response

Caritas Pakistan launched a Rapid Response Appeal in July and has been providing urgent humanitarian assistance ever since. According to Caritas Pakistan, 90% of Balochistan province is flooded. People whose houses are damaged or destroyed, mostly live and sleep outside.

Most urgent needs

The most urgent needs include tents and shelter kits, food, mosquito nets and repellent, health services, safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies.

Cordaid supports Caritas Pakistan in providing humanitarian assistance to 10,000 – 12,000 households in September, October, and November.