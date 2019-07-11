Humanitarian Response Facilities (HRF) in Pakistan (April 2019)

PROJECT BACKGROUND

Pakistan ranks number eight among the most affected countries as per the Climate Risk Index for the period 1998-2017. It is exposed to natural hazards such as floods, droughts, earthquakes and landslides.

In 2005, a high magnitude earthquake caused the greatest destruction and loss recorded in the country’s history with 6,700 people killed. In 2010, unprecedented flooding affected the entire length of the country, devastating 78 districts and affecting over 20 million people. The same happened in 2011, when severe flooding affected 9.6 million people.

Natural disasters have been recorded on a yearly basis. Therefore, it is important that disaster risk management is applied across the country.

During the flood disaster in 2010, the Government of Pakistan did not have an adequate logistic system in place to provide timely response to the affected people. The biggest challenge was the lack of central warehouse infrastructure at provincial level for the pre-positioning of contingency stocks.

To enhance the emergency response capacity, WFP developed Humanitarian Response Facilities (HRF),

i.e. warehouse spaces to be used for prepositioning of food and non-food items which function as the starting point of emergency response and relief activities. The project was implemented in close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs).