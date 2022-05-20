Humanitarian Resilience Journal - Localization through innovative approaches - Issue #8

PREFACE

Humanitarian Resilience Journal is a biannual magazine published with the support of Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP) under the umbrella of Pakistan Resilience Partnership (PRP). This initiative has been undertaken to bring forward different perspectives on the general humanitarian landscape of Pakistan. Each issue of the journal is dedicated to a specific topic of national importance. The contributions to this journal are purely on volunteer basis.

The eight issue of the journal focuses on ''Localization through innovative Approaches''. The articles in this issue contains innovative localized best practices that have been implemented in country and the region. The views, opinion and interpretations expressed in this document are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position.