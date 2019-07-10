10 Jul 2019

Humanitarian Resilience Journal - Life Saving Humanitarian Interventions - Issue #3

Report
from Government of Pakistan, Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, National Humanitarian Network
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original
Download PDF (12.34 MB)

The third issue of the Humanitarian Resilience Journal focuses on “Life Saving Humanitarian Interventions”, with its contributors sharing initiatives undertaken by the humanitarian community in the country or suggestions for future interventions. The issue covers the following topics:

  • Humanitarian response facilities - Disaster risk reduction total resilience Approach (TRA)

  • Inclusive Early Warning System (EWS) — A key approach towards disaster preparedness & risk reduction

  • Climate change, its implications on health and appropriate humanitarian response

  • Pakistan's journey towards disaster management and risk reduction

  • Strengthening of local disaster management systems

