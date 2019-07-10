Humanitarian Resilience Journal - Life Saving Humanitarian Interventions - Issue #3

The third issue of the Humanitarian Resilience Journal focuses on “Life Saving Humanitarian Interventions”, with its contributors sharing initiatives undertaken by the humanitarian community in the country or suggestions for future interventions. The issue covers the following topics:

Humanitarian response facilities - Disaster risk reduction total resilience Approach (TRA)

Inclusive Early Warning System (EWS) — A key approach towards disaster preparedness & risk reduction

Climate change, its implications on health and appropriate humanitarian response

Pakistan's journey towards disaster management and risk reduction

Strengthening of local disaster management systems