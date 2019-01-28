28 Jan 2019

Humanitarian Resilience Journal - Governance in Preparedness - Issue #2

Report
from Government of Pakistan, Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, National Humanitarian Network
Published on 28 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.26 MB)

Building on the ideas stimulated by the positive reception of its first issue, the National Humanitarian Network in Pakistan presents the next issue of its humanitarian journal to continue capturing national perspectives on preparedness and response. Focusing this time on the theme of a 'roadmap to resilient Pakistan,' this version adopts a more sector-specific approach in order to discuss the following topics:

  • Resilience through education
  • Mainstreaming disaster risk reduction into Pakistan's health sector
  • Ensuring nutritional security in disasters
  • The science of climate and droughts
  • Contributions towards the resilience of internally displaced return families in KP merged districts
  • The history of Pakistan's civil society
  • The policy and institutional response to climate change in Pakistan

