Humanitarian Resilience Journal - Governance in Preparedness - Issue #2

Building on the ideas stimulated by the positive reception of its first issue, the National Humanitarian Network in Pakistan presents the next issue of its humanitarian journal to continue capturing national perspectives on preparedness and response. Focusing this time on the theme of a 'roadmap to resilient Pakistan,' this version adopts a more sector-specific approach in order to discuss the following topics:

Resilience through education

Mainstreaming disaster risk reduction into Pakistan's health sector

Ensuring nutritional security in disasters

The science of climate and droughts

Contributions towards the resilience of internally displaced return families in KP merged districts

The history of Pakistan's civil society

The policy and institutional response to climate change in Pakistan