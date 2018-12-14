Humanitarian Resilience Journal - Governance in Preparedness - Issue #1
The National Humanitarian Network (NHN) of Pakistan presents the first issue of this humanitarian journal to capture perspectives in disaster preparedness and response. Focusing on the theme of governance in preparedness, the bi-annual ‘Humanitarian Resilience Journal’ covers many issues in Pakistan, including:
Institutional and legal readiness to deal with disasters:
The need for a strategic vision and the role of donors in Pakistan's preparedness
Risk assessments and safer land-use planning
Disaster management realities and the way forward
The role of human networks and their implications for management policies and practice
DRR mainstreaming in governance
The disaster management system in Pakistan