14 Dec 2018

Humanitarian Resilience Journal - Governance in Preparedness - Issue #1

Report
from Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, National Humanitarian Network
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

The National Humanitarian Network (NHN) of Pakistan presents the first issue of this humanitarian journal to capture perspectives in disaster preparedness and response. Focusing on the theme of governance in preparedness, the bi-annual ‘Humanitarian Resilience Journal’ covers many issues in Pakistan, including:

Institutional and legal readiness to deal with disasters:

  • The need for a strategic vision and the role of donors in Pakistan's preparedness

  • Risk assessments and safer land-use planning

  • Disaster management realities and the way forward

  • The role of human networks and their implications for management policies and practice

  • DRR mainstreaming in governance

  • The disaster management system in Pakistan

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.