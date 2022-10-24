Humanitarian aid for flood victims in Pakistan (22 October 2022)

The Government of Malaysia has contributed USD200,000 to the flood victims in Pakistan. The contribution has been channelled to Pakistani Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 via the local Affin Bank account which was opened by the High Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia extends its solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan following the devastating floods that have caused immense sufferings, loss of lives, destruction to infrastructures and properties as well as unprecedented social-economic losses.

The people of Malaysia are with the people of Pakistan during this difficult period. Malaysia hopes that the contribution will assist in easing the sufferings of the flood victims.

PUTRAJAYA

22 October 2022