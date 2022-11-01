Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Pakistan Multi-year 2022-2023 (Revised in October 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Due to the devastating climate-induced flooding, a protracted nutrition emergency and other recurrent health and food crises, women and children in Pakistan require urgent assistance. The humanitarian situation has deteriorated significantly due to widespread flooding affecting 33 million people, of whom 20.6 million (including 9.6 million children) need humanitarian assistance.

Widespread stagnant floodwaters, damaged water and sanitation facilities, and large-scale displacements increase the risk of new outbreaks of water- and vector-borne diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. With winter approaching, the vulnerabilities of the flood-affected people are further heightened.

UNICEF will continue to support the Government in responding to significant humanitarian needs, providing health, nutrition, WASH, education, child protection, and gender-based violence services at scale. Across all sectors, UNICEF will also strengthen national and local capacities for climate resilience and emergency preparedness.