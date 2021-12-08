Pakistan
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Pakistan
Attachments
Appeal highlights
- Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nutrition emergency and emerging and recurrent disasters, women and children in Pakistan require urgent assistance. As of 30 September 2021, there have been 1,245,127 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the global acute malnutrition rate is 18 per cent.
- UNICEF’s COVID-19 response prioritizes supporting health and nutrition service continuity by empowering health workers with training and equipment; providing timely/accurate information; promoting behaviors that reduce risk and limit transmission; facilitating infection prevention and control; supporting learning continuity; and implementing child protection services including psychosocial support.
- UNICEF is also responding to the protracted nutrition emergency with curative and preventive life-saving services, including community management of acute malnutrition; maternal, infant and young child health; and infant and young child feeding services.
- UNICEF requires US$69.5 million to provide life-saving response, mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure emergency preparedness and response for potential emergencies.