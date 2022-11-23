Human Appeal commence rebuild following Pakistan floods

Manchester, UK, 21 November 2022: Following this year’s unprecedented and deadly floods which brought widespread devastation to Pakistan, damaging over 2 million homes and displacing 33 million people in the country, UK humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal has launched plans to build flood-resistant homes in the country.

One of the first international humanitarian aid organisations to begin such projects in the country, Human Appeal’s efforts are commencing with one- and two-room flood-resilient houses in the village settlements of Muhammad Hashim Chandio, at Kamber Shahdadkot district, in Sindh one of the worst flood-affected provinces.

This initial project is set to assist 770 inhabitants who saw their former homes destroyed by the floodwaters. The new dwellings will provide families with permanent shelters including kitchen and toilet facilities, elevated above ground level to protect from future flooding.

As many as 600,000 people remain displaced by the floods and currently in emergency relief camps across Pakistan, with the country’s winter season fast approaching.

Beyond impacting nearly one in fifteen people in Pakistan, the floodwaters also devastated livestock in the country and essential infrastructure. Over 1.1 million livestock were killed in the deluge, and more than 13,000 km of roads and 436 bridges have been damaged. The destruction of farmlands also increases the risk of food scarcity alarmingly.

Human Appeal were among the first international aid organisations to being assistance in Pakistan in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, distributing flood relief, hot meals, hygiene kits and other emergency assistance within remote areas at some of the worst hit regions. This first rebuilding effort is set to be followed by many others in the country as it works to recover from its most devastating floods in years.

Mehdi Benmrad, Programmes Director at Human Appeal, comments, “With winter fast approaching, ensuring that as many people as possible can have access to permanent and weather resistant accommodation is a key priority. Being able to build these solid and resilient structures not only returns displaced families to their own land once more, their design and construction gives additional confidence to people from the threat of future flooding. This project marks the start of a much more widespread rebuilding effort in the region, focused on providing stability and security back into people’s lives.”

For more information on Human Appeal's emergency Pakistan Flood appeal, to learn more about its nearly two decades-long projects in Pakistan

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (UK registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name and its only official logo is detailed on its website only.

