01 Sep 2019

High altitude farming provides income and security to women

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 27 Aug 2019 View Original
© UNDP Pakistan/Shuja Hakim
Food insecurity is a big challenge in Pakistan, particularly in poorer, rural communities. Northern areas are especially prone to snowstorms, landslides, floods, and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.
© UNDP Pakistan/Shuja Hakim

Gilgit-Baltistan, an administrative territory of Pakistan, is a forbidding landscape, with the world’s highest peaks and largest glaciers. Because it has four peaks higher than 8,000 metres and 60 peaks higher than 7,000 metres, it is internationally famous for mountaineering, rock climbing, and trekking.

Yet this dramatic terrain provides very specific challenges for the families who live there; in particular how to provide enough food to support themselves at high altitudes, and during the long winters.

UNDP has stepped in to provide tunnel farms — plastic hooped greenhouses which allow farmers to protect their crops during inclement weather, and provide increased yields of highly nutritious vegetables all year round.

Muciba Babar, 55, is one of those with a tunnel installed on her land, and she is delighted with the results.

“The tunnel has provided us with fresh vegetables for the first time ever in the winter season. It has also contributed to improving the economic condition of about ten families,” she says.

Tunnel farms are plastic hooped greenhouses which allow farmers to protect their crops during inclement weather, and provide increased yields of highly nutritious vegetables all year round. Food insecurity is a big challenge in Pakistan, particularly in poorer, rural communities. And the country is one of the 16th most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change. Northern areas are especially prone to snowstorms, landslides, floods and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

The tunnel farming programme is aimed at lessening the effects of climate change by helping families to grow and sell food, as well as to share knowledge about sustainable livelihoods. Twenty tunnels have been installed across Gilgit-Baltistan and families as well as having vegetables in the offseason are also generating extra income from selling their produce.

“It makes us feel empowered that we are able to contribute economically for our households. It also improves our social status and interactions with other people in the society,” says Rozina Babar, a local resident.

Rahimabad, in Gilgit District, comprises 1,600 households out of which about a quarter are very poor. The tunnels installed in the area are managed by 20 local women working in two shifts. All tunnels are owned, managed, and run by women.

They work in the fields preparing the soil, sowing seeds and growing seedlings, providing their families with homegrown food and making extra income.

The tunnels have played a vital role in improving the economic condition of these women and, by extension, their families. Seedlings of capsicum, tomatoes, cabbage, onion, chillies and garlic are produced in the tunnels and are sold in the local markets of Gilgit and Hunza.

Tunnel farms installed in Rahimabad are owned and managed by 20 local women. The tunnels help them earn an income and provide their families with food. From January till April 2019, about 16,500 seedlings were grown and the earnings from a single tunnel were about US$274.

The programme is also strengthening the bonds of friendship, as farmers work not only for themselves and their families but also to benefit the whole community, particularly those who are less well off.

“I believe that this piece of land is a gift for all of us. We should work collectively to benefit from this initiative and ultimately help the families which are in the ultra-poor category,” Mubica says. “The women from different households work together in this tunnel to make it a success and collectively enjoy the produce which is I think is the most beautiful aspect of this initiative.”

The tunnel farm programme strengthens the bonds of friendship, as farmers work not only for themselves and their families but also to benefit the whole community, particularly those who are less well off.

Text by UNDP Pakistan/Arish Naseem & Photos by UNDP Pakistan/Shuja Hakim

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.